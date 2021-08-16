Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

JABA hosting a free chronic pain management course

JABA
JABA(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you have been living with chronic pain, there’s a way you can manage it for free.

Beginning September 16, the Jefferson Area Board for Aging (JABA) will be hosting a free virtual six-week pain management course. The classes are limited to 12 participants.

If you would like to participate in the sessions, you can contact Arminda Perch at 434-297-5839 or email ap5yb@virginia.edu.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
New way to access Virginia vaccination card online
COVID-19
VDH: 723,727 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,618 deaths
The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating after a child left in a car died on...
Child dies after being left in car in Virginia
Kids are getting respiratory problems in the area but cleaning and masking can help.
Pediatricians notice more respiratory conditions among children in Charlottesville and Albemarle County
Weapons and drugs seized in drug bust.
Narcotics investigation results in drug and firearms charges for 3 valley men

Latest News

(FILE)
Charlottesville, Albemarle Co. create safety plans for school cafeterias
COVID-19
VDH: 723,727 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,618 deaths
Orange County street sign on Chapman street, where the new park will be.
Downtown Orange adding new park to honor the historic Black Commercial District
Celebrating the Longest Day
Alzheimer’s Association is celebrating the end of The Longest Day campaign