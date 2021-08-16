JABA hosting a free chronic pain management course

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you have been living with chronic pain, there’s a way you can manage it for free.

Beginning September 16, the Jefferson Area Board for Aging (JABA) will be hosting a free virtual six-week pain management course. The classes are limited to 12 participants.

If you would like to participate in the sessions, you can contact Arminda Perch at 434-297-5839 or email ap5yb@virginia.edu.

