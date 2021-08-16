Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mostly cloudy skies can be expected today. We are tracking a warm front that will move throughout the day. Scattered showers and storms will accompany the front into tonight. A few scattered storms will be possible Tuesday as well. Meanwhile energy with Tropical Storm Fred is expected to arrive in our region by mid week. Some of the heaviest rain can be expected Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will eventually warm back to seasonal levels by the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, Low: around 70

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70

Wednesday: Showers & storms, High: around 80...Low: around 70

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

