Grab the umbrella
Tracking Topical Storm Fred
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mostly cloudy skies can be expected today. We are tracking a warm front that will move throughout the day. Scattered showers and storms will accompany the front into tonight. A few scattered storms will be possible Tuesday as well. Meanwhile energy with Tropical Storm Fred is expected to arrive in our region by mid week. Some of the heaviest rain can be expected Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will eventually warm back to seasonal levels by the weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: upper 70s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, Low: around 70
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70
Wednesday: Showers & storms, High: around 80...Low: around 70
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
