Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Grab the umbrella

Tracking Topical Storm Fred
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mostly cloudy skies can be expected today. We are tracking a warm front that will move throughout the day. Scattered showers and storms will accompany the front into tonight. A few scattered storms will be possible Tuesday as well. Meanwhile energy with Tropical Storm Fred is expected to arrive in our region by mid week. Some of the heaviest rain can be expected Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will eventually warm back to seasonal levels by the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, Low: around 70

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70

Wednesday: Showers & storms, High: around 80...Low: around 70

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
New way to access Virginia vaccination card online
COVID-19
VDH: 717,866 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,599 deaths
The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating after a child left in a car died on...
Child dies after being left in car in Virginia
Kids are getting respiratory problems in the area but cleaning and masking can help.
Pediatricians notice more respiratory conditions among children in Charlottesville and Albemarle County
The governor’s office says these out of line school divisions will get additional clarification...
Governor Northam says school divisions bucking mask guidelines must comply

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Unsettled Weather Pattern
Fred and Grace
Double Tropical Trouble
Daily Rain Chance
Localized Flood Risk