Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Ex-Michigan congressman who quit GOP over Trump claim dies

FILE - In this April 23, 2020 image from video, Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Mich., speaks on the...
FILE - In this April 23, 2020 image from video, Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Mich., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.(House Television via AP File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DRYDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan congressman who quit the Republican Party to protest GOP efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump has died.

Paul Mitchell died Sunday, according to a statement his family provided to CNN. He was 64.

In June, Mitchell told radio station WJR that he had been diagnosed with renal cancer and survived a high-risk surgery to remove a mass and a blood clot near his heart. He said he would be starting immunotherapy against cancer.

“I am immensely proud of him and never more so than when he was the lone voice in a sea of politicians who cared more about power than the true definition of the office,” his wife Sherry said in the statement.

Mitchell, of Lapeer County’s Dryden Township 40 miles north of Detroit, served two terms representing the 10th District in Michigan’s Thumb region but did not seek reelection in 2020 — citing a desire to focus on his family and expressing frustration with his time in Washington. In December, near the end of his second term, he left the GOP and became an independent amid Trump’s false claims that he beat Biden.

“It is unacceptable for political candidates to treat our election system as though we are a third-world nation and incite distrust of something so basic as the sanctity of our vote,” he said at the time.

“Congressman Paul Mitchell served Michiganders with integrity, bringing Midwest grit to our nation’s capital to champion issues important to our state and its people,” state Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser said Monday. “Always strong in his convictions, his leadership served this state well. Most importantly, my prayers go out to those who called him husband and dad during this difficult time.”

A retired vocational school company CEO, Mitchell spent millions of his fortune to win in 2016. There will be no public funeral. His wife urged people wishing to honor him to donate money to local foster care charities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
New way to access Virginia vaccination card online
COVID-19
VDH: 723,727 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,618 deaths
The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating after a child left in a car died on...
Child dies after being left in car in Virginia
Kids are getting respiratory problems in the area but cleaning and masking can help.
Pediatricians notice more respiratory conditions among children in Charlottesville and Albemarle County
Weapons and drugs seized in drug bust.
Narcotics investigation results in drug and firearms charges for 3 valley men

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press...
Cardinal hospitalized with COVID, breathing with ventilator
With the delta variant spread making headlines, along with debates over mandates and masks, the...
Candidates for Virginia Governor talk masks, vaccines and mandates
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July...
Biden to address nation on deadly chaos in Afghanistan
Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Haiti braces for Grace, Florida for Fred as storms brew