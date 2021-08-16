The Dairy Market announces two new event spaces in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On the Dairy Market ground floor is

The Brick Cellar is on the ground floor of the Dairy Market, next door is the Old Trinity Church.

Both of these spaces recently underwent a renovation and are now available for rent.

“Dairy Market and the Old Trinity Church is really an amazing gathering space that provides two different feels,” said Emily Jackson, sales and events manager.

After the pandemic complicated wedding planning for many couples, the Dairy Market is offering financial help.

People who book the Brick Cellar space can use the Old Trinity Church for free for their wedding ceremony.

The church space is also suitable for events like baby showers or meetings.

