Daily chances for showers and storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A few scattered showers and storms is what we can expect for the rest of the day. A warm front is lifting north and temperatures will slowly reach the 80s by Tuesday. Each day this week will feature a chance for needed rain. However, Wednesday more significant rain is expected from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. The potential will be there for localized flooding later this week. Temperatures will become more seasonal by the weekend with scattered showers and storms. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Scattered showers & storms, Low: around 70

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70

Wednesday: Showers & storms, High: around 80...Low: around 70

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

