Daily chances for showers and storms
Tracking Tropical Storm Fred
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A few scattered showers and storms is what we can expect for the rest of the day. A warm front is lifting north and temperatures will slowly reach the 80s by Tuesday. Each day this week will feature a chance for needed rain. However, Wednesday more significant rain is expected from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. The potential will be there for localized flooding later this week. Temperatures will become more seasonal by the weekend with scattered showers and storms. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: upper 70s
Tonight: Scattered showers & storms, Low: around 70
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70
Wednesday: Showers & storms, High: around 80...Low: around 70
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.