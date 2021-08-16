Charlottesville, Albemarle Co. create safety plans for school cafeterias

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students are getting ready to head back to class with masks in hand, but meal time will look a little different than usual too.

“In some cases, students will be using the classroom. In other cases, they will be eating in the cafeteria, and in some cases we may have to add or reschedule when students have lunch,” Albemarle County Public Schools Strategic Communications Officer Phil Giaramita said.

Albemarle County has different plans for each school, and while it may not be the most convenient for students, it’s all in the name of keeping them safe.

“We’re confident that using this combination approach, that it’s not going to be ideal in terms of comfort for students, but the important point is to keep things safe,” Giaramita said.

Charlottesville City Schools is following a similar plan: Younger students will eat in the classrooms, while older students will have added lunch times.

“That will eliminate all the students gathering in the cafeterias, and also cut down on the exposure for the staff,” CCS Food Service Director Carlton Jones said. “We’re going to make sure we serve meals as safe as possible following all the guidelines.”

“We’re excited about almost back to normal in a couple of weeks, and it’s going to be good for the kids, not only academically but socially and emotionally,” Giaramita said.

The USDA announced earlier this year it will be extending universal free lunch for the 2021-2022 school year.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.