Central Shenandoah Health District prepares to distribute COVID-19 booster shots

Federal health agencies cleared a third COVID-19 booster vaccine for immunocompromised people Friday, August 13.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Federal health agencies cleared a third COVID-19 booster vaccine for immunocompromised people Friday, August 13.

Experts estimate about 3% of the population is moderately or severely immunocompromised, including organ transplant patients and cancer patients.

Jordi Shelton with the Central Shenandoah Health District says they’re preparing to fulfill third dose requests in the Valley.

“We are not offering a third dose right now, but we hope, later this week, once we optimize our systems, we’ll be able to do that,” Shelton said.

Shelton says the third dose is important for immunocompromised individuals because some are getting sick from COVID-19, even after being fully vaccinated.

“Fully-vaccinated and immunocompromised people have accounted for a large population of hospitalized breakthrough cases, and that suggests that immunocompromised people are more likely to transmit the virus,” she said. “They might benefit from an additional dose to make sure they have adequate protection from COVID-19.”

Shelton said it’s important to talk to your doctor and make sure you need a booster dose before getting one. Additionally, only people who received an mRNA vaccine, like Pfizer or Moderna, should get a booster vaccine.

“Folks who received Johnson & Johnson should not get an additional dose of Johnson & Johnson, nor should they get a dose of an mRNA vaccine.”

For more guidance from the CDC on third doses, follow this link.

