Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Candidates for Virginia Governor talk masks, vaccines and mandates

With the delta variant spread making headlines, along with debates over mandates and masks, the...
With the delta variant spread making headlines, along with debates over mandates and masks, the campaigns are putting the spotlight back on the pandemic and how to slow it.(Associated Press)
By Henry Graff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Both men running for Virginia Governor are in sync in about one thing. They are both fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and asking others to do the same.

“I believe everyone should get the vaccine,” said Glenn Youngkin, (R) Candidate for Virginia Governor.

“Get your vaccination and do it now,” said Terry McAuliffe, (D) Candidate for Virginia Governor.

But they differ on the role government should have in convincing people get a shot in the arm.

“I actually have gotten the vaccine and therefore it should be an individual choice but I do encourage people to get the vaccine,” said Youngkin.

“They’re putting everybody else at risk, bringing it home to our children because people won’t get the vaccination,” said McAuliffe.

The McAuliffe campaign has a vaccine mandate for its staff and it’s not surprising McAuliffe is in favor of recent moves by current Governor Ralph Northam to mandate vaccines for state employees and follow universal masking guidelines inside the classroom.

“The only way we’re going to get this economy again in this country I want to get it going here in Virginia is let’s end the pandemic. People need to get vaccinated now,” said McAuliffe.

With the delta variant spread making headlines, along with debates over mandates and masks, the campaigns are putting the spotlight back on the pandemic and how to slow it. Youngkin says vaccines work, but mandates aren’t the answer.

“They should educate themselves on what’s best for their family but our schools have to be open five days a week to in-person education,” said Youngkin.

Early voting starts September 17. The deadline to register to vote is October 12.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

(FILE)
New way to access Virginia vaccination card online
COVID-19
VDH: 723,727 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,618 deaths
The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating after a child left in a car died on...
Child dies after being left in car in Virginia
Kids are getting respiratory problems in the area but cleaning and masking can help.
Pediatricians notice more respiratory conditions among children in Charlottesville and Albemarle County
Weapons and drugs seized in drug bust.
Narcotics investigation results in drug and firearms charges for 3 valley men

Latest News

Centra announces all caregivers must be vaccinated against COVID-19
Michael Hinojosa, superintendent of Dallas Independent School District, said he is determined...
Dallas schools chief: seeking normalcy amid COVID-19 'madness'
Augusta Health's vaccine drive in Feb. 2021
Augusta Health addresses vaccine booster availability for immunocompromised
COVID-19
VDH: 723,727 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,618 deaths
Though she was "against the vaccine" before, the 43-year-old now wishes she got the shot before...
Fla. woman wishes she got vaccinated before hospitalization with COVID-19