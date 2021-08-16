Candidates for Virginia Governor talk masks, vaccines and mandates

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Both men running for Virginia Governor are in sync in about one thing. They are both fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and asking others to do the same.

“I believe everyone should get the vaccine,” said Glenn Youngkin, (R) Candidate for Virginia Governor.

“Get your vaccination and do it now,” said Terry McAuliffe, (D) Candidate for Virginia Governor.

But they differ on the role government should have in convincing people get a shot in the arm.

“I actually have gotten the vaccine and therefore it should be an individual choice but I do encourage people to get the vaccine,” said Youngkin.

“They’re putting everybody else at risk, bringing it home to our children because people won’t get the vaccination,” said McAuliffe.

The McAuliffe campaign has a vaccine mandate for its staff and it’s not surprising McAuliffe is in favor of recent moves by current Governor Ralph Northam to mandate vaccines for state employees and follow universal masking guidelines inside the classroom.

“The only way we’re going to get this economy again in this country I want to get it going here in Virginia is let’s end the pandemic. People need to get vaccinated now,” said McAuliffe.

With the delta variant spread making headlines, along with debates over mandates and masks, the campaigns are putting the spotlight back on the pandemic and how to slow it. Youngkin says vaccines work, but mandates aren’t the answer.

“They should educate themselves on what’s best for their family but our schools have to be open five days a week to in-person education,” said Youngkin.

Early voting starts September 17. The deadline to register to vote is October 12.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

