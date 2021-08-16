Boy loses leg after being struck by train

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A young boy will lose one of his legs after being hit by a train near Gilpin Court on Sunday afternoon.

Police say it happened around 1 p.m. on St. James Street.

Resident Stephanie Robertson says her son is actually best friends with the boy that was hit and doesn’t want more freak accidents like this to happen to others.

“He said he wanted to die by himself because he didn’t want my son, Kamar, to see him like that,” she said.

She was one of the neighbors who tended to the boy, as they waited for ambulances to arrive. She said strangers passing by stopped by to help.

“It was another guy that was in a car, and he had rope in his car, and he tried to tie the leg up,” she said.

Robertson said that the boy was actually calm, and was trying to stand up. Neighbors knew him as a type who liked to explore.

Richmond Police say the boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and investigators don’t believe any foul play was involved.

Robertson says the boy is best friends with her 9-year-old son and worries because neighborhood kids tend to play on the steep hill that makes up St. James Street.

“They’re on skateboards, they’re on bikes, they’re on a lot of things that they can’t stop or wouldn’t be able to stop. The thrill of coming down the hill, while a train is coming - it’s amusing, but we need something there to stop our children,” she added.

Robertson did say that the train signals were operating, and police didn’t say definitively yet why the kids were on the tracks. A source says the boy is recovering.

As the incident took place by Gilpin Court, Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority did send this statement to NBC12:

“Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority wishes the safe and speedy recovery of the young man involved in the terrible accident. As is customary, RRHA will reach out to the family to offer support and services to assist the family in dealing with the emotional toll of this tragedy. RRHA is deeply concerned about the health and well-being of our families and will continue to do all that we can to support this family during this difficult time.”

