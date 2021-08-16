Advertise With Us
Augusta Health addresses vaccine booster availability for immunocompromised

Augusta Health's vaccine drive in Feb. 2021
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Last week, the FDA recommended, and then the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and CDC approved the recommendation, that third dose booster shots be provided for immunocompromised persons.

Augusta Health plans to begin offering third dose boosters for moderately and severely immunocompromised people by the end of this week, according to Lisa Schwenk, AH Director of Public Relations.

At this time, the CDC does not recommend third doses or booster shots for any other population.

Augusta Health says only Pfizer and Moderna (mRNA) vaccines are recommended for the booster. For those who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a booster from a different manufacturer is not recommended.

Currently, Augusta Health says it is working with the CSHD to adapt clinic processes and vaccine clinic software to accommodate the third dose booster shots.

This process will take a few days to complete, but AH officials say registration and clinics should begin by the end of this week. Information on how to register and receive third dose booster shots will be distributed as soon as plans are completed.

Augusta Health officials appreciate patience and understanding as systems are implemented to accommodate the new CDC recommendations and requirements.

For more on the latest updates from Augusta Health, click here.

