Artists come together for a Terry Martin tribute concert

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It may not be Friday, but there’s still a free concert happening Monday, August 16, after 5 at the Ting Pavilion.

Terry Martin was the Charlottesville sound man. He passed away a few weeks ago.

There was a concert of various artists going on to honor his life. The concert will be raising funds for Terry’s mother, because he was her caregiver.

Listeners can expect to hear jazz, reggae and rock and roll.

“Not only was he a connector for musicians and Charlottesville, but he was an advocate to see all kinds of folks, to bring a diverse group of people together,” event spokesperson Ivan Orr said. “And I think that’s really important to bear in mind as folks see what goes on tonight.”

Donations will be taken at the event, but if you can’t make it you can also send money via Venmo to @therealestsoundman, or via Cash App to $therealestsoundman.

