Alzheimer’s Association is celebrating the end of The Longest Day campaign

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Alzheimer’s Association of Central and Western Virginia celebrated the end of “The Longest Day” fundraising season.

They call the fundraising period “The Longest Day” to honor those with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers that endure every day as the longest day.

“We’ve raised over $54,000 through The Longest Day campaign, just in Central and Western Virginia alone,” said Emily Rosenberger, Alzheimer’s Association events manager.

They earned this money through unique fundraising events like virtual trivia nights.

“That money is directly benefitting individuals and families in our community through our support groups, educational programs, care consultations, 24/7 helpline, all of these wonderful things that the association provides, said Rosenberger.

Staff at the Alzheimer’s Association stress the importance of these events. The funds often go toward helping people learn warning signs of the disease. Rosenberger says catching the Alzheimer’s early can pay off in the long run for many patients.

“For some people it might take a couple of years, it might take as long as 20 years, and actually these symptoms are developing sometimes up to 10 years before we even start noticing those initial signs,” said Rosenberger.

Click here to donate or volunteer.

