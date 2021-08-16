Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Aldi plans to hire about 20,000, raises wages

Aldi is getting ready for the holiday season with a big hiring event.
Aldi is getting ready for the holiday season with a big hiring event.(Source: Aldi)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Aldi is getting ready for the holiday season with a big hiring event.

On Monday, the discount supermarket chain announced it is hosting a “national hiring week” in September.

Aldi said it is looking for more than 20,000 workers to fill a variety of positions, including store associates, cashiers, stockers and warehouse associates.

To lure applicants in, Aldi is raising workers’ wages.

It says store and warehouse positions will now be paid “new average national starting wages” of $15 and $19 an hour, respectively, based on market and position.

Aldi’s national hiring week runs from Sept. 20 through 24.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

(FILE)
New way to access Virginia vaccination card online
COVID-19
VDH: 723,727 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,618 deaths
The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating after a child left in a car died on...
Child dies after being left in car in Virginia
Kids are getting respiratory problems in the area but cleaning and masking can help.
Pediatricians notice more respiratory conditions among children in Charlottesville and Albemarle County
Weapons and drugs seized in drug bust.
Narcotics investigation results in drug and firearms charges for 3 valley men

Latest News

COVID cases are surging as kids head back to the classroom.
Younger children more likely to spread virus, COVID study says
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
7 killed in Kabul airport chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July...
Biden to address nation on deadly chaos in Afghanistan
With the delta variant spread making headlines, along with debates over mandates and masks, the...
Candidates for Virginia Governor talk masks, vaccines and mandates