Albemarle County Public Schools hosting New Hires Academy for teachers ahead of new school year

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is getting ready to bring students back in. Many of them will be coming for the first time ever, due to the pandemic. Some teachers are in the same boat.

The district hosted a “New Hires Academy” to get them geared up for the new school year. Training included cultural competency and equity components.

Trainees say even though they feel a bit overwhelmed, they’re excited for the new year.

“ACPS does an amazing job at making sure that we are getting the training we need so that every kid has access to the things that we’re learning,” said Lindsey Belt, a new middle school math teacher with the district.

About 13,000 students will have their first day of school on August 23.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

