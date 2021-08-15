Well Hung Vineyard holds contest to name new port wine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you have a creative side and a love for wine, you might be up for this new task.

Well Hung Vineyard is holding a contest to help name their newest wine. The winery is known for their playful names and they want you to help with the next one. The winner gets a $100 gift certificate to the winery.

The owner advises those entering to really just think of anything fun.

This is not the first time well hung has held a bottle naming contest, but this time it is for a port wine.

“We’d like to think we’re creative, but we’re not that creative so why not enlist the help of our customers,” Owner Anthony Herring said. “Thankfully our customers are strong supporters of us at both locations, and it’s worked.”

The contest ends Sunday night at 9 p.m. To enter, all you have to do is comment your name idea on their Facebook or Instagram post, or send it via email to the winery.

