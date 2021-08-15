UVA School of Medicine researchers work on a Myelofibrosis treatment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New research from the University of Virginia School of Medicine could make a huge difference for those with Myelofibrosis.

It’s a form of leukemia that mostly impacts middle to older aged people. They found that a drug typically used for breast cancer patients could help keep bone marrow healthy in those with this form of cancer too.

“We are very excited about this result and we are currently working with a clinic here at UVA Cancer center to move this forward for clinical trial,” said UVA’s Dr. Golam Mohi.

The current tests have only been done in mouse models. Dr. Mohi and his research team are hopeful that the drug will behave similarly when tested in humans.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.