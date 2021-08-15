Unsettled Weather Pattern

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time in a long time, high temperatures were below average on Sunday. Clouds and a northeast breeze kept temperatures in the 70s!

Tracking a weak weather disturbance over North Carolina this evening. It will continue to move north into Virginia overnight. This will increase our scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm risk late tonight into predawn.

Less hot and still humid again on Monday. A scattering of showers and downpours around. Mainly for the afternoon and evening.

Watching the progress of Tropical Storm Fred off the west coast of Florida. It will make landfall Monday of over the western panhandle of Florida as a tropical storm. The tropical rains from Fred will move northeast up the Appalachians. This will enhance our rain risk mid week.

Any slow moving downpour and thunderstorm will pose a localized flash flood risk.

Warming to a little above average levels by late week and weekend. Isolated shower/storm chances by then.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, mild and humid. A scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm forming. Lows mid 60s to 70 degrees.

Monday: Mostly to partly cloudy, mild and humid with a scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm. Warm and humid with highs in the lower 80s. Lows lower 70s.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Depending of the track of Fred’s remnants, we may have an isolated severe weather threat. Any time you’re on the eastern side of a tropical system, a quick spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. Keep checking back for updates. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows lower 70s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy, warm and humid with a shower/storm chance. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: Partly cloudy, warmer and muggy. Isolated shower/storm possible. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

