Parents hold rally to voice their personal concerns for the upcoming school year

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Despite the heat, dozens of parents came out to Pen Park for what they called, an education-themed patriot rally.

School is about a week away for Charlottesville and Albemarle schools, but some parents say they won’t be sending their kids back. Parents gathered Saturday morning to voice their opinions and personal concerns for the upcoming year.

“I wanted to see some energy behind this, I wanted to see some patriots, I wanted to see some folks stand up for kids because it is not their fight, it is the parents fight,” event organizer Justin McConnell said.

Those rallying made their point pretty clear; they want a choice. Many parents said they won’t have their kids in schools because of the mask mandates. However, they said they don’t know what they will be doing instead.

“I want to have that choice and I keep thinking I’m going to wake up and we’re going to have it and we don’t and nothing is going to change in a week I don’t feel,” attendee Heather McConnell said. “So, it’s very stressful.”

The parents attending stood in the heat to make their point, and continued to claim the rally as the first in-person school board event this year, though it was not an official meeting.

“I’m hoping that one, the school board will at least allow the meetings to be in-person again, allow us to feel entitled to our opinion and get our voice out there,” Heather McConnell said. “And I’m hoping that we essentially will have the choice for masks.”

The event was interrupted by a community member driving past, who tried to voice his own concerns of those who are unvaccinated and unmasked spreading the virus. The group at the rally tried to yell over his voice.

Those at the rally also say they want schools to stop teaching critical race theory. Albemarle County Schools has never taught critical race theory, and ,based on recent interviews with NBC29, does not plan on doing so moving forward.

“If folks want to be able to send their kids to those classes, by all means, that’s your choice,” Justin McConnell said. “But you shouldn’t be forcing it on mine, because I feel like it crosses a line with a lot of parents.”

Though school is right around the corner, these parents say they will continue fighting for their cause and their desired change. They say they plan on holding another rally soon, though there is no date set yet.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.