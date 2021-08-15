Advertise With Us
International Neighbors gifted a car to a Charlottesville family

By Dominga Murray
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Robabeh Hosseini came to Charlottesville right before the pandemic broke out. She says her family back home in Afghanistan are living in a war zone.

After landing in America, International Neighbors supports refugees as they learn English, seek dental care, or learn to drive. Sometimes a refugee family will receive a car at no expense.

“Thanks to the goodwill of so many people in our community, we get cars donated,” Kari Miller, the founder of the organization said.

Robabeh Hosseini is one working mom that can attest to this.

“I got a job recently and I have to start my job next week. I have to walk everyday 45 minutes to my job and 45 minutes back,” Hosseini said.

Without the donated car, she would have to cross a river on her walk to work. “Now everything’s solved, said Hosseini.

She says she is excited to have an easier way to work.

“This is really what we all need to thrive... a vehicle. The folks that we serve are just financially unable to buy one on their own,” said Miller.

Hosseini thanked the International Neighbors staff and volunteers for their kindness.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

