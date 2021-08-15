Daily Shower and Thunderstorm Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front is pushing south of the region and will stall out near by. This has put an end to the seven day heat wave over central Virginia. A few weather disturbances will pass over the area combined with tropical moisture will allow for many chances for showers, downpours and thunderstorms for the new week ahead. The overall severe weather risk is minimal. However, localized flash flooding is possible with any slow moving downpour.

Tropical Storm Fred will impact the central Gulf Coast Monday into Tuesday. Our region will get some extra rain showers from this system mid week. The heaviest rain looks to fall to our west at this time.

Less hot and still humid this week. High temperatures a little below average through Wednesday. Warming some for the end of the week and next weekend.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, less hot and still humid with a scattered shower and thunderstorm around. Highs 75 to 80 degrees.

Sunday night: Showers and a thunderstorm developing. Lows 65 to 70 degrees. Patchy fog.

Monday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s.

Monday night: Shower/thunder chance. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows near 70.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower, downpour and thunderstorm. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows near 70.

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms. Mostly to party cloudy. Highs in the 80s. Lows near 70.

Friday and Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer and humid. Isolated shower/storm. Highs upper 80s. Lows near 70.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.