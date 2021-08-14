UVA Football through first week of fall camp

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Hoos practiced under the lights on August 13. Now that the team is in the thick of fall camp, the focus is on getting game ready for week one.

During the portion of practice that was open to the media, the team worked on a little bit of everything, including special teams, open field tackling, and the deep ball.

Keytaon Thompson, who is listed as a quarterback and a wide receiver, took reps fielding passes during the early portion of practice.

Coach Bronco Mendenhall says the team keeps finding new ways to use Thompson in the offense.

“I would say if there has to be an area where he’s taken another step it’s through receiving,” Mendenhall said. “Getting open, body control and he just doesn’t drop anything. His hands are really developed.”

William and Mary comes to Charlottesville for the Cavaliers’ season opener on September 4.

