Tracking Heat Wave Busting Showers and Thunderstorms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our latest heat wave ends today! Saturday will mark day seven of at least 90 degree heat over central Virginia.

A quiet start to the day. Highs will reach the 90s for one more day over central Virginia. Tracking a cold front which will cause more showers and thunderstorms to form in the afternoon to early evening. Isolated severe weather possible, mainly east of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat. Any thunderstorm may also cause local flooding, small hail and frequent lightning.

More clouds with some rain showers and thunder around Sunday and Monday will put and end to the heat wave.

Tropical system Fred will give our region an enhancement in rain chances mid next week.

Saturday: Hazy, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. Isolated severe weather possible. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.

Saturday night: Evening shower and thunderstorm chance. Partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Clouds, some hazy sun, less hot with scattered showers and thunder. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a daily chance for a shower, downpour and thunderstorm. We may get some extra rain form tropical system Fred mid week. High temperatures in the lower 80s Monday through Wednesday. Highs mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday. Morning low temperatures in the upper 60s.

