No pediatric ICU beds available in Dallas amid COVID-19 surge

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) - A top county official says there are no available pediatric intensive care beds in the Dallas area, with hospitals overwhelmed by a surge in coronavirus cases.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says ICU beds for children are at capacity in the 19-county area in and around Dallas.

If a parent is seeking care for a sick or injured child, Jenkins says: “Your child will wait for another child to die. Your child will just not get on a ventilator. Your child will be care-flighted to Temple or Oklahoma City or wherever we can find them a bed, but they won’t be getting one here unless one clears.”

This week, Jenkins signed an executive order requiring masks be worn inside schools, county buildings and businesses after a judge granted a temporary restraining order against Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning such mandates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

