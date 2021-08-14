Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Heat Wave Ends with Daily Shower and Storm Chances

Some Tropical Rain From Fred
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front is pushing over the region. It will stall out near by. Breaking our seven day long heat wave over central Virginia. Showers and thunderstorm exit this evening. Localized severe weather risk will also end tonight.

More clouds with some rain showers and thunder around Sunday and Monday will keep temperatures a little below average for mid August.

Tropical system Fred will give our region an enhancement in rain chances mid next week. Keep checking back for updates.

Saturday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms exit. Mostly to partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Clouds, some hazy sun, less hot with scattered showers and thunder. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Sunday night: Scattered shower. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows upper 60s.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a daily chance for a shower, downpour and thunderstorm. We may get some extra rain form tropical system Fred mid week. High temperatures in the lower 80s Monday through Wednesday. Highs mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday. Morning low temperatures in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
New way to access Virginia vaccination card online
COVID-19
VDH: 717,866 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,599 deaths
The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating after a child left in a car died on...
Child dies after being left in car in Virginia
Kids are getting respiratory problems in the area but cleaning and masking can help.
Pediatricians notice more respiratory conditions among children in Charlottesville and Albemarle County
The governor’s office says these out of line school divisions will get additional clarification...
Governor Northam says school divisions bucking mask guidelines must comply

Latest News

Tracking Heat Wave Busting Showers and Thunderstorms
Heat Busting Showers and Thunderstorms
Saturday PM
Heat Busting Storms Saturday
Severe Thunderstorm Watch