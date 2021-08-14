Heat Wave Ends with Daily Shower and Storm Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front is pushing over the region. It will stall out near by. Breaking our seven day long heat wave over central Virginia. Showers and thunderstorm exit this evening. Localized severe weather risk will also end tonight.

More clouds with some rain showers and thunder around Sunday and Monday will keep temperatures a little below average for mid August.

Tropical system Fred will give our region an enhancement in rain chances mid next week. Keep checking back for updates.

Saturday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms exit. Mostly to partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Clouds, some hazy sun, less hot with scattered showers and thunder. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Sunday night: Scattered shower. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows upper 60s.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a daily chance for a shower, downpour and thunderstorm. We may get some extra rain form tropical system Fred mid week. High temperatures in the lower 80s Monday through Wednesday. Highs mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday. Morning low temperatures in the upper 60s.

