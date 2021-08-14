Advertise With Us
DMV locations to offer drop-off services for Virginia vehicle titles

By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Customers who need to apply for a Virginia vehicle title can now drop off their applications at any DMV location.

You do not need an appointment to drop off applications, however if you want same-day service, you must schedule an appointment.

Customer service will review to make sure the application is complete for processing, which will take five business days.

The new service will begin on Aug. 16.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

