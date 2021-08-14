Child Psychologists from Central Virginia offer back-to-school advice to anxious students, parents

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some of your kids are already back in school. For others, they’re just weeks away from that first day.

But the excitement of returning to full-time in-person learning can also lead to some uneasiness and anxiety.

Two Charlottesville-area therapists have some advice for your student and your family.

It’ll be a school year like none other, and that means emotions we may have never felt. For some kids, that means worries about the virus that is spreading again.

“We’re doing a ton of practice,” said Amanda Sovik-Johnston, a clinical psychologist with Virginia Family Therapy. “Practice at home, practice in the community because we don’t want them to encounter that for the first time when they walk into school that day.”

Sovik Johnston said that could mean taking your masked kid to a crowded area to get used to it. Another thing she said may help is letting your kids hang out safely with school peers before the year starts.

That way they have familiar faces in the classroom.

“Start thinking about people that you want to connect with when you get back to school,” Sovik-Johnston said. “Shoot them a text, have your parent make a call. Try to walk by their house more frequently. Whatever it is so that maybe you can see them before you walk in that first day so you can have that comfort level already "

Sarah Lewis, a social worker with Virginia Family Therapy, said that doing so is “kind of normalizing” the return to school.

She also said that there’s something her clients have not expressed much concern over: masks.

“Truthfully the kids actually have almost a better reaction than adults about this,” Lewis said. “They’re just ready to go back to school and see their friends.”

Sovik-Johnston, Lewis, and a third colleague Caroline Megargel started a podcast called “Podcast Therapists” and they released an episode about this very topic.

A piece of advice from there for parents: take care of yourselves too.

“You want to put the oxygen mask on first for you as the adult because that’s what’s going to set the tone for what’s happening with your kids,” Sovik-Johnston said.

To do so, Lewis adds, parents should talk to friends or a therapist, but not put their worries on their kids.

“They are allowed to have their own anxiety but they don’t really need their parent’s anxiety on top of that,” Lewis said.

One last piece of advice: talk to your kids, validate their feelings, and be there for them as they work to get back to a comfortable social, emotional, and educational space.

“I’m telling kids and parents, they have to have patience and grace with themselves and they have to have patience and grace for the people around them,” Sovik-Johnston said.

Lewis added: “Try to realize that and acknowledge, kind of how tough it was but that you did it, that you made it through and kind of give yourself a pat on the back and lean into that strength.”

Below is a flier from the trio of therapists to go over additional tips, and when they should be implemented.

Mental health tips for students and families ahead of the school year. (WVIR)

