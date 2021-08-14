Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Agreement: Va. service-dog company ordered to pay $3 million

The judgment includes no admission of wrongdoing.
The judgment includes no admission of wrongdoing.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Va. (AP) — The founder of a Virginia service-dog company could pay $3 million in restitution and other penalties to settle a lawsuit that accused him of deceiving customers and providing them ill-trained animals.

An agreement signed by a judge ends litigation initially filed in 2018 by state Attorney General Mark Herring against Charles D. Warren Jr. and his Madison County company.  

Herring’s office says Warren’s dogs purportedly could assist people who have diabetes, autism and other disorders, but customers often were delivered poorly trained puppies with behavioral and training issues.

The judgment includes no admission of wrongdoing. Some payments could be suspended if Warren meets certain conditions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
New way to access Virginia vaccination card online
COVID-19
VDH: 717,866 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,599 deaths
The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating after a child left in a car died on...
Child dies after being left in car in Virginia
Kids are getting respiratory problems in the area but cleaning and masking can help.
Pediatricians notice more respiratory conditions among children in Charlottesville and Albemarle County
The governor’s office says these out of line school divisions will get additional clarification...
Governor Northam says school divisions bucking mask guidelines must comply

Latest News

Customer service will review to make sure the application is complete for processing, which...
DMV locations to offer drop-off services for Virginia vehicle titles
Child Psychologists from Central Virginia offer back-to-school advice to anxious students,...
Child Psychologists from Central Virginia offer back-to-school advice to anxious students, parents
A student wearing a mask.
Child Psychologists from Central Virginia offer back-to-school advice to anxious students, parents
Lawsuit challenging Virginia's ban on skill's games fuels First Amendment debate
Skill games lawsuit spurs First Amendment debate