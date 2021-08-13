Advertise With Us
‘We Shall Overcome’: How music helps Charlottesville heal on 4-year anniversary of violent rally

Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church choir performs "We Shall Overcome" on August 12, 2021
Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church choir performs "We Shall Overcome" on August 12, 2021(WVIR)
By Max Marcilla
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Four years ago, neo-Nazis and white nationalists came to Charlottesville for a violent and, for many, a traumatizing rally.

The city is still working on healing, and on the anniversary of ‘Unite the Right,’ it offered an opportunity to do so through the power of song.

Back on August 12, 2017, Charlottesville’s First United Methodist Church, located near the heart of the city, was flooded with the sounds of the injured and traumatized.

On August 12, 2021, spiritual hymns filled the air.

“We’re starting to reclaim, re-hallow this space,” Rev. Alex Joyner said. “Open space for something new.”

Trombonists from the city and across the Commonwealth came to put on a show for those in Charlottesville looking for a place to heal.

Robert Graham organized the group.

“Then they have something to balance the discord of the riots with the harmony and resonance of music and people playing together,” he said.

The message behind the music was made even more meaningful because of where the church is, and what is no longer just a couple dozen feet away.

It’s been barely more than a month since the Robert E. Lee statue was stripped of its home. Joyner says the history of the park, statue, and church are all intertwined.

“It was just a way to offer something new in this space as we envision what this space behind us can become,” he said.

Acknowledging the history, but preparing to recover and move forward.

Arguably no song held that message like the finale: ‘We Shall Overcome,’ as performed by the Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church choir.

“This is Charlottesville -- the good the bad the ugly is who we really are,” said Jonathan Spivey. He led the choir in the rendition of the Civil Rights anthem. “You can’t hide that, but there’s so much good here in Charlottesville.”

Spivey says he truly believes in the message of that song. He also believes this community has the ability to make it come true.

“It’s an opportunity that we come together as a community that says ‘we shall overcome,’” he said. “We shall be more than -- even with what happened on August 12 -- doesn’t define the totality of who we are.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

