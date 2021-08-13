Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA’s Timothy J. Heaphy appointed as chief investigative counsel for committee on the Jan. 6 US Capitol attack

By Madison McNamee
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A member of the University of Virginia community is getting some high honors. Senior Assistant Attorney General and University Counsel Timothy J. Heaphy was just appointed to serve a new position, away from the university.

Heaphy will serve as chief investigative counsel for the Select Committee on the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Heaphy also investigated the Unite the Right rally.

He starts this new job Monday. Once the work of the committee is completed he will return to the University.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
New way to access Virginia vaccination card online
COVID-19
VDH: 717,866 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,599 deaths
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
COVID-19 delta variant
VDH reports ‘significant’ increase of delta variant in Virginia
The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating after a child left in a car died on...
Child dies after being left in car in Virginia

Latest News

COVID Vaccines
Whitmer signs directive aimed at getting additional COVID-19 vaccine doses
The lawn rooms at the University of Virginia
UVA students living on the lawn are hopeful on move-in day
Moo Thru
The hottest week of the year brought some in Charlottesville to The Dairy Market
Staunton's 2020 flood put much of the city partially underwater. (WHSV)
Staunton City Council plans to address storm water management