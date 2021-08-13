UVA’s Timothy J. Heaphy appointed as chief investigative counsel for committee on the Jan. 6 US Capitol attack

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A member of the University of Virginia community is getting some high honors. Senior Assistant Attorney General and University Counsel Timothy J. Heaphy was just appointed to serve a new position, away from the university.

Heaphy will serve as chief investigative counsel for the Select Committee on the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Heaphy also investigated the Unite the Right rally.

He starts this new job Monday. Once the work of the committee is completed he will return to the University.

