UVA students living on the lawn are hopeful on move-in day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia students are coming back and looking for some sense of normalcy. Students living on the lawn started their move-in process Friday.

This year students will have entirely in-person classes, but most of them haven’t even been in a classroom in over a year. Fourth-year student Sambriddi Pandey will be living on the lawn for her last year of college.

“I’m really excited to just see people again,” Pandey said. “I think it’s been a long year again of not seeing anyone, and being solely virtual, so I am excited to see people I haven’t seen since my second year.”

Some students feel the lawn will be one of the better places at the university to connect with others, and do it safely.

“The greatest benefit of this room is the fact that like it’s open, so like I can just leave my door open and have that ventilation going, but I am hopeful that helps things,” Pandey said.

Last year, many lawn doors were closed as students tried to distance themselves. This year, every student is supposed to be vaccinated.

“I think a huge part of lawn culture is getting to know not only lawnies, [sic] but also people who walk by,” Pandey said. “I’m hoping to utilize this room to show it to people who are also Charlottesville residents.”

The students who live on the lawn are supposed to set an example for the community. They say they are going to use their role to urge others to get vaccinated.

“I’m sure there will be people who walk by who aren’t, and I think really encouraging things like that, or putting postage up that encourages things that are going on in the world, is a huge part of what I’d like to do and what I think a lot of us are going to do” Pandey said.

The rest of the university will be moving in next weekend. Students are supposed to wear masks while moving and there are scheduled times to help with social distancing.

