Suspects in custody after reported robbery in Augusta County

(from left to right) Jarohn Parham and Darryl Vaughn have both been charged with use of a...
(from left to right) Jarohn Parham and Darryl Vaughn have both been charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony, robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office | WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports that on August 13 at approximately 12:35 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 3500 block of Lee Jackson Highway for a report of suspicious activity.

The sheriff’s office says it was determined shortly after the call that two black men, wearing all black clothing with face mask and gloves on, had robbed a man in a room at the Hessian House Motel, and stole approximately $400.

The two suspects fled the parking lot in a white car, passing a deputy who was in the area, then a pursuit ensued. The two suspects left the hotel, and turned onto Route 340, Stuarts Draft Highway.

Minutes later, in the 700 block of Stuarts Draft Highway, the suspect vehicle crashed into a fence. The two suspects then ran off.

Deputies canvased the area for several hours with an Albemarle County Police Department K-9 and the VSP helicopter, and say they could not locate the suspects.

At approximately 7 a.m., a citizen called in stating they saw two black men in the area of Guthrie Road, Stuarts Draft that matched the description of the reverse 911 call previously sent out, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies, along with a VSP trooper, arrived within minutes and took the two men into custody without incident. The two that were arrested are 37-year-old Jarohn Parham of Newport News, Virginia, and 33-year-old Darryl Vaughn of Newport News, Virginia.

Both have been charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony, robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The male victim of the robbery suffered minor injuries which did not require medical attention, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Both suspects involved in this incident are in custody. There is no longer a threat to our community. I appreciate the assistance of the community, Albemarle County P.D. and the Virginia State Police,” said Sheriff Donald Smith.

