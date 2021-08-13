Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Study: Cancer patients use less marijuana than general public

Researchers are Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center found that cancer...
Researchers are Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center found that cancer patients use marijuana less than the general public.(Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center found that cancer patients use marijuana less than the general public.

The study looked at data from 20,000 people between 2013 and 2018. It found that marijuana use - at its peak - was only at 9% among cancer patients, compared to 14% among the general public with no cancer history.

“Even when we looked at whether someone used cannabis over the four years of observation and we control for things like age and race, cancer patients are still not increasing their use over time like the general population,” said study lead author Bernard Fuemmeler, Ph.D., M.P.H. “I would have expected them to have at least mirrored what was happening in the general population.”

There was an increase in use during the study period for the general public.

“Because of law enforcement changing, we expect to see changes in attitudes and perceived benefits and harms,” said study co-author Sunny Jung Kim, Ph.D. “This work gives us perspective on prevalence of cannabis use among cancer patients and how it has changed over time.”

According to the study, the odds of a cancer patient using marijuana was essentially flat between 2013 and 2018.

“There is that element of a life-changing moment when you have cancer,” said Fuemmeler. “You have to be mindful of your health and contemplate whether something like cannabis is helpful or hurtful.”

Regardless of cancer history, people who reported being in pain were more likely to use marijuana. The lower rates of use were “among women, older people and those with higher incomes, medical insurance or better mental health.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

(FILE)
New way to access Virginia vaccination card online
COVID-19
VDH: 717,866 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,599 deaths
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
COVID-19 delta variant
VDH reports ‘significant’ increase of delta variant in Virginia
The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating after a child left in a car died on...
Child dies after being left in car in Virginia

Latest News

(FILE)
UVA seeing increase in COVID-19 patients, including more kids and pregnant women
How local hospitals are dealing with nationwide nurse shortage
COVID-19
VDH: 717,866 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,599 deaths
A woman in support of the transgender policy in Albemarle County Public Schools attends a rally...
Albemarle County schools approves transgender policy, votes to require vaccination for staff