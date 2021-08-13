Staunton City Council plans to address storm water management

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton’s City Council met for a retreat earlier this week, and their agenda included topics like economic development and addressing facility needs and infrastructure topics, particularly storm water management.

The Staunton community just honored the one-year anniversary of the 2020 flood, and they’re still looking for answers.

Earlier this month, some areas experience minor flooding after a storm, so the city council is looking to resolve draining issues.

Staunton’s Mayor Andrea Oakes says the study investigating water drainage is done and there’s a review coming. She says the changes will be costly.

“We’re going to have to spend quite a bit of money, so this is going to be a process. It’s not going to be an easy fix,” she said. “The recovery funds we’re receiving from the federal government will certainly help.”

Oakes says the changes will greatly impact how water flows throughout the city, minimizing the impact of flash floods.

“We’re looking to replace a lot of the aging water pipes we have in Staunton.” she said. “We have some that are over 100 years old, and I’m amazed they’ve lasted this long. It’s a matter of replacing infrastructure and hopefully navigating water in a different direction.”

The changes will coordinate involve parks and recreation, the city’s engineer and public works. Even though the changes will be drastic, they’re looking to get started within the year.

“The two floods, back to back, were supposed to be 500-year floods apiece, and they were two weeks apart, so we do not want to waste any more time,” Oakes said.

Oakes says there will be opportunities for the community to speak on the matter.

