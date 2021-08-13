Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro Schools to host first SAW Style Clothing Closet

Shenandoah Valley Schools working together to host the upcoming SAW Style Clothing Closet in...
Shenandoah Valley Schools working together to host the upcoming SAW Style Clothing Closet in Fishersville.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Shenandoah Valley Schools have found yet another way to work together to help families and care for students. They’re hosting a free clothing closet Friday, August 20, at Wilson Middle School in Fishersville.

Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro Schools have spent months collecting clothes for students Pre-K through 12th, and the community responded.

“We have a load of clothing. We had originally just sectioned off half of the stage,” said Augusta County Schools Social Worker Sarah Machold. They ended up needing the whole stage. “This is definitely a larger volume than we anticipated,” she continued.

The clothing drive was prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and that extra hardship put on families, but schools often get requests for clothing.

“This is something that we see year after year. The parents are reaching out to us, caregivers need that extra assistance,” said Machold.

The struggle is across the district. “It’s not just isolated to our Augusta County students. It’s certainly a need that a lot of parents, regardless of location, are experiencing,” stated Machold.

On the day of the SAW Style Clothing Closet families will get a grocery bag as they enter the Wilson Middle School cafeteria.

“It will be all set up in here on the tables,” said Machold. “We’ll have coats. We’ll have mittens, hats, underwear, socks, shirts, jeans, a whole gamut of things.”

Then, they can start shopping for as many children as they have. There are no sign-ups, no restrictions, and it’s all free. Families are just asked to show up and wear their masks.

“We definitely received quite an outpouring,” Machold said. Especially for their first year, and hopefully, it’s enough. “That’s our biggest worry... do we have enough to go around?”

The SAW Style Clothing Closet is not taking any more donations for this year, but they do need volunteers to help set up the tables and bring out the clothes. Volunteer forms are available online.

The SAW Style Clothing Closet is Friday, August 20 from 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Wilson Middle School in Fishersville.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam holding a briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
COVID-19
VDH: 715,556 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,583 deaths
(FILE)
New way to access Virginia vaccination card online
COVID-19 delta variant
VDH reports ‘significant’ increase of delta variant in Virginia

Latest News

Buses with no air-conditioning, even with the windows down, can feel like 110 degrees or hotter...
Excessive heat causing school districts to close, citing impacts to bus routes
"Holding Space" meeting held on August 12, to help those still grieving over the Unite the...
Brave Souls on Fire hosts “Holding Space” meeting
Jeff Johnston helps sort plastics on Thursday, August 12 at 11 a.m. at Staunton's Recycling...
Staunton’s drop-off recycling program exceeds expectations
Blue Ridge Health District (FILE)
BRHD offering free health screenings every Thursday