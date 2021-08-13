Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro Schools to host first SAW Style Clothing Closet

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Shenandoah Valley Schools have found yet another way to work together to help families and care for students. They’re hosting a free clothing closet Friday, August 20, at Wilson Middle School in Fishersville.

Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro Schools have spent months collecting clothes for students Pre-K through 12th, and the community responded.

“We have a load of clothing. We had originally just sectioned off half of the stage,” said Augusta County Schools Social Worker Sarah Machold. They ended up needing the whole stage. “This is definitely a larger volume than we anticipated,” she continued.

The clothing drive was prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and that extra hardship put on families, but schools often get requests for clothing.

“This is something that we see year after year. The parents are reaching out to us, caregivers need that extra assistance,” said Machold.

The struggle is across the district. “It’s not just isolated to our Augusta County students. It’s certainly a need that a lot of parents, regardless of location, are experiencing,” stated Machold.

On the day of the SAW Style Clothing Closet families will get a grocery bag as they enter the Wilson Middle School cafeteria.

“It will be all set up in here on the tables,” said Machold. “We’ll have coats. We’ll have mittens, hats, underwear, socks, shirts, jeans, a whole gamut of things.”

Then, they can start shopping for as many children as they have. There are no sign-ups, no restrictions, and it’s all free. Families are just asked to show up and wear their masks.

“We definitely received quite an outpouring,” Machold said. Especially for their first year, and hopefully, it’s enough. “That’s our biggest worry... do we have enough to go around?”

The SAW Style Clothing Closet is not taking any more donations for this year, but they do need volunteers to help set up the tables and bring out the clothes. Volunteer forms are available online.

The SAW Style Clothing Closet is Friday, August 20 from 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Wilson Middle School in Fishersville.

