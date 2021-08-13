CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the entire NBC29 viewing area through 8 PM Friday. Scattered thunderstorms will be developing in the high heat and humidity. Any thunderstorm may pulse to severe limits. Localized damaging wind will be the primary threat. Along with some hail, frequent lightning and flooding rainfall.

Showers and thunderstorms will fade away overnight.

Isolated severe weather risk returns to the region Saturday afternoon and evening. Those will be heat wave busting showers and thunderstorms.

It will be less hot on Sunday and Monday with more clouds, showers and downpours around. Thunder also possible.

Tracking the progress of Tropical Depression Fred. It will likely become a Tropical Storm this weekend an impact Florida. Some of the remnants will enhance our rain chances mid next week.

Friday: Hazy, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms forming. Isolated severe weather possible. Highs in the 90s. 100 to 105 degrees with the heat index!

Friday night: Evening shower/storm. Warm and muggy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs lower 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday and Monday: Showers and thunder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.