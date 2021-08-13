Report: Charlottesville, Albemarle Co. tourism rebounding

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - We’re still feeling the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but a new report suggests that tourism in both Charlottesville and Albemarle County is rebounding at a record rate.

Free Enterprise Forum President Neil Williamson is comparing tourism at the end of Fiscal Year 2021 to an Olympic sprinter with a great finish. According to Williamson, tax revenue from tourism in the city and county skyrocketed in the months of May, June, and July.

This statistic takes into account Transient Occupancy Tax and Meals Collection Tax.

“What we found is that both Fiscal Year ‘20 and Fiscal Year ‘21 were behind Fiscal Year ‘19 by about $2 million each,” Williamson said. “That being said, the last six months of the fiscal year, January to June, we saw a huge uptick in both TOT [Transient Occupancy Tax] and food beverage taxes.”

Even though we’re seeing a record rebound, Williamson says it is extremely hard to predict what the upcoming weeks and months will look like due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

