Lighthouse Studio and Region Ten partner to teach students

Lighthouse Studio and Region Ten partner to teach students to create anti-tobacco PSAs.
Lighthouse Studio and Region Ten partner to teach students to create anti-tobacco PSAs.
By Isabel Cleary
Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Lighthouse Studio and Region Ten are partnering to teach students how to create public service announcements about vaping and its negative health outcomes.

The camp is supported by a grant Region Ten received from The Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth.

Students learn how to film, write, and edit the PSAs.

“Not only have they taken on all of the different filmmaking roles, such as recording audio and video, but they were able to create two different 30 second long PSA videos taking the information they learned from Region Ten,” Lighthouse Studio Program Director Rachel Lane said.

Lighthouse Studio says it is impressed with how far the students have come with their skills.

