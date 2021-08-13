How local hospitals are dealing with nationwide nurse shortage

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - “We also will step in, some of our charge nurses will step into staffing, some of our leaders who are nurses will step into staffing, I mean we all can help.” Donna Hahn with Sentara RMH said.

Health experts say the nation is experiencing a nurse shortage, and hospitals in our area are no different.

“I would describe it as incredibly problematic because we know that patients have delayed care in many circumstances because of COVID and so now because COVID has gone on so long, the things that we have put off are kind of creeping up on many patients,” Wendy Horton, CEO of UVA Medical center explained.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics reports that on average, more than 175,000 RN positions will become available every year until 2029.

Some experts say the shortage of nurses is partly due to the older generation retiring, but also the stress and risks of the current health crisis.

“These are individuals that go into the profession to care for others and I think it has been incredibly taxing, tiring,” Horton said. “I think early on as we reflect on the pandemic there were a lot of unknowns and so that was incredibly stressful, taking care of certain patient populations is very waring.”

Making it clear that the shortage does not affect the care of patients, leaders of local facilities emphasize the toll it can take on their staff.

“From caring for patients, to transporting patients, to feeding patients and all the components that really go into supporting those teams and recruiting nurses,” Hahn added.

The lack of not just nurses, but other health care support, has forced hospitals to cross-train current staff and adjust workflow.

“We do what we have to do to assure that we are providing, the consistent quality of care we have always provided,” Hahn said. “We don’t let that slip, we figure it out.”

Both facilities are hiring a number of positions and you can apply by clicking the following links: Sentara RMH and UVA Medical Center.

