Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

The hottest week of the year brought some in Charlottesville to The Dairy Market

By Dominga Murray
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With several days in the 90s, people in and around Charlottesville have been looking to keep cool.

“I have seen more people come through due to the weather being so up there, it’s been hot,” said Moo Thru assistant manager, Kristofer Sheppard.

Moo Thru serves ice cream and a variety of toppings.

“I’m glad that we’re having more business because it’s great to just see more people come to the Dairy Market and experience everything that we have in here,” Sheppard said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
New way to access Virginia vaccination card online
COVID-19
VDH: 717,866 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,599 deaths
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
COVID-19 delta variant
VDH reports ‘significant’ increase of delta variant in Virginia
The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating after a child left in a car died on...
Child dies after being left in car in Virginia

Latest News

COVID Vaccines
Whitmer signs directive aimed at getting additional COVID-19 vaccine doses
(FILE)
UVA’s Timothy J. Heaphy appointed as chief investigative counsel for committee on the Jan. 6 US Capitol attack
The lawn rooms at the University of Virginia
UVA students living on the lawn are hopeful on move-in day
Staunton's 2020 flood put much of the city partially underwater. (WHSV)
Staunton City Council plans to address storm water management