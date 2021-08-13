The hottest week of the year brought some in Charlottesville to The Dairy Market

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With several days in the 90s, people in and around Charlottesville have been looking to keep cool.

“I have seen more people come through due to the weather being so up there, it’s been hot,” said Moo Thru assistant manager, Kristofer Sheppard.

Moo Thru serves ice cream and a variety of toppings.

“I’m glad that we’re having more business because it’s great to just see more people come to the Dairy Market and experience everything that we have in here,” Sheppard said.

