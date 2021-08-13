Advertise With Us
Hot and humid with showers and storms

Turning cooler with needed rain
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A Heat Advisory remains in effect for most of the area until this evening. The heat index is expected to reach the triple digits. As conditions heat up, scattered showers and storms will develop later today into tonight. Some will be capable of producing heavy rain and gusty wind. A cold front will move through later Saturday. A stronger line of storm is expected. Behind the front, look for cooler temperatures and lower humidity. We are still tracking Tropical Depression Fred. Rain from this system will blanket the region next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: mid 90s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, Low: low 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny, risk of strong storms, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: around 80...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Clouds & sun, showers, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

