Historic Resources Committee provides update on Court Square and Vinegar Hill

The Historic Resources Committee met today to discuss next steps for the Slave Auction Block...
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Historical Resources Committee is tackling how to increase community engagement on Court Square.

Members of the committee suggested involving the Memory Project at University of Virginia. The project is looking for a few students to look through archives. This would provide more historical research to the slave auction block.

The committee hopes to decide on a set goal for the project soon.

They also discussed next steps for signs at Vinegar Hill. Ideas included banners with historical photos of the area and signs to identify the area as Vinegar Hill Park.

The committee decided to continue this discussion and come up with a solution in the next meeting.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

