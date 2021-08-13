Heat Busting Showers and Thunderstorms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The risk for severe weather has ended for Friday night. A line of thunderstorms produced several reports of mainly localized damaging wind gusts Friday afternoon over the region.

Lingering showers will exit overnight.

A quiet start to Saturday. Highs reach the 90s for one more day over central Virginia. Tracking a cold front which will cause more showers and thunderstorms to form in the afternoon to early evening. Isolated severe weather possible, mainly east of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat.

More clouds with some rain showers and thunder around Sunday and Monday will put and end to the heat wave.

Tropical system Fred will give our region an enhancement in rain chances mid next week.

Friday overnight: Lingering shower. Patchy fog. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday: Hazy, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. Isolated severe weather possible. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.

Saturday night: Evening shower and thunderstorm chance. Partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Clouds, some hazy sun, less hot with scattered showers and thunder. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows upper 80s.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a daily chance for a shower, downpour and thunderstorm. We may get some extra rain form tropical system Fred mid week. High temperatures in the lower 80s Monday through Wednesday. Highs mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday. Morning low temperatures in the upper 60s.

