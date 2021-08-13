Heat Advisory

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -It will be another day of intense heat and humidity. Triple digit heat indices can be expected this afternoon. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will eventually bring an end to this latest heat wave. In the meantime scattered storms are expected to develop later today into this evening. The actual cold front will not move through until later Saturday. Some of those storms will be on the stronger side. Cooler and less humid conditions can be expected Sunday, and throughout much of next week. We will also have daily rain chances as well. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 90s

Tonight: Scattered showers 7 storms, Low: low 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Cooler & less humid, scattered showers, High: around 80...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Clouds & sun, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, high: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

