Heat Advisory
Turning cooler and wetter
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -It will be another day of intense heat and humidity. Triple digit heat indices can be expected this afternoon. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will eventually bring an end to this latest heat wave. In the meantime scattered storms are expected to develop later today into this evening. The actual cold front will not move through until later Saturday. Some of those storms will be on the stronger side. Cooler and less humid conditions can be expected Sunday, and throughout much of next week. We will also have daily rain chances as well. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 90s
Tonight: Scattered showers 7 storms, Low: low 70s
Saturday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Cooler & less humid, scattered showers, High: around 80...Low: upper 60s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s
Wednesday: Clouds & sun, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, high: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
