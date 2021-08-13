Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Heat Advisory

Turning cooler and wetter
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -It will be another day of intense heat and humidity. Triple digit heat indices can be expected this afternoon. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will eventually bring an end to this latest heat wave. In the meantime scattered storms are expected to develop later today into this evening. The actual cold front will not move through until later Saturday. Some of those storms will be on the stronger side. Cooler and less humid conditions can be expected Sunday, and throughout much of next week. We will also have daily rain chances as well. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 90s

Tonight: Scattered showers 7 storms, Low: low 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Cooler & less humid, scattered showers, High: around 80...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Clouds & sun, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, high: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
New way to access Virginia vaccination card online
COVID-19
VDH: 715,556 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,583 deaths
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
COVID-19 delta variant
VDH reports ‘significant’ increase of delta variant in Virginia
The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating after a child left in a car died on...
Child dies after being left in car in Virginia

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Heat Wave Continues with Scattered Thunderstorms
Isolated Severe Weather
Heat Wave Continues
Tracking Cold Front
Tracking Cold Front and Fred