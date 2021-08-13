Advertise With Us
Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Albemarle Co.

By Isabel Cleary
Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in Albemarle County. So far this year, there have been 77 converter thefts, more than triple the amount from this time last year.

If a converter is stolen, once a car is started, the exhaust will sound much louder.

“Once the converter is actually stolen, they would take it to a scrap yard where they would get money,” ACPD Detective Dylan Leitch said. “Given the ranges from precious metals, anything like that they can receive several hundreds for one converter.”

The Albemarle County Police Department recommends keeping your car parked in a well-lit area, locked, and to always take your keys with you.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

