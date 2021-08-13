Advertise With Us
Albemarle County schools approves transgender policy, votes to require vaccination for staff

A woman in support of the transgender policy in Albemarle County Public Schools attends a rally at the Albemarle County Office Building.(WVIR)
By Max Marcilla
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s School Board Thursday night gave final approval to its new transgender policy.

The vote came hours after dozens of people met up at the Albemarle County Office Building in support of that policy.

Related: Albemarle County Public Schools dispels misinformation about proposed transgender policy

Many people also spoke in favor of teaching historically accurate history lessons and pushed back at critical race theory opponents.

Critical race theory is not being taught in county schools.

Related: Albemarle County Schools say teaching policy is not based on Critical Race Theory

The board also voted unanimously to require the COVID-19 vaccination for all staff. This comes just a day after the county issued a mandate for its employees.

