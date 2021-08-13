Albemarle County schools approves transgender policy, votes to require vaccination for staff

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s School Board Thursday night gave final approval to its new transgender policy.

The vote came hours after dozens of people met up at the Albemarle County Office Building in support of that policy.

Many people also spoke in favor of teaching historically accurate history lessons and pushed back at critical race theory opponents.

Critical race theory is not being taught in county schools.

The board also voted unanimously to require the COVID-19 vaccination for all staff. This comes just a day after the county issued a mandate for its employees.

