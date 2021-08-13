Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

ACPS requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated or be tested weekly

FILE)
FILE)(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is now requiring all of its employees to get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing.

The new requirement will go into effect September 15.

This comes as parents expressed concerns about their children being safe as they return to school.

Albemarle County is now categorized by the CDC as an area with substantial transmission.

“We think it’s just an additional layer of prevention as we get ready to welcome 13,000 children to the schools for the first time for more than a year on August 23rd,” ACPS Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said.

This now aligns with the county’s requirement for all local government workers to get vaccinated or be tested frequently.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
New way to access Virginia vaccination card online
COVID-19
VDH: 717,866 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,599 deaths
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
COVID-19 delta variant
VDH reports ‘significant’ increase of delta variant in Virginia
The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating after a child left in a car died on...
Child dies after being left in car in Virginia

Latest News

(FILE)
UVA seeing increase in COVID-19 patients, including more kids and pregnant women
The Historic Resources Committee met today to discuss next steps for the Slave Auction Block...
Historic Resources Committee provides update on Court Square and Vinegar Hill
How local hospitals are dealing with nationwide nurse shortage
Lighthouse Studio and Region Ten partner to teach students to create anti-tobacco PSAs.
Lighthouse Studio and Region Ten partner to teach students