Staunton’s drop-off recycling program exceeds expectations

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton’s curbside recycling program was traded out July 1 for a drop-off option at Gypsy Hill Park.

Many residents have voiced their disdain for the change, but city officials say it’s the best way to continue their recycling program. Jeff Johnston, Staunton’s Director of Public Works, agrees it’s not as convenient, but says they’ve been pulling in loads of recyclables.

Jeff Johnston helps sort plastics on Thursday, August 12 at 11 a.m. at Staunton's Recycling Center. (WHSV) (WHSV)

Johnston says he worried no one would come to the drop-off site at the park, however, it’s been better than he expected.

“We were figuring we would see between 35 and 45 percent of the volume that we were getting off the curb, and so far we’ve been seeing closer to 65 to 70 percent of the volume,” said Johnston.

He says when they made the budget, they allowed for that smaller amount. Now, that’s created a problem.

“If we continue to get a demand greater than what we thought, the more you recycle, the more it costs. That doesn’t mean we’re still not very excited about the program. It is a happy problem, but it is a problem,” Johnston said.

Johnston says the major factor in the program’s success is that now they can accept plastics.

“We hadn’t been taking plastics for a couple of years, so all of that volume is all brand new,” he said.

Johnston says they’re going to continue to see how the program goes and make changes as necessary. The center is located at 250 116th Regimental Road in Staunton. It’s open Monday, 11-6; Tuesday, 7-2; Thursday, 11-6; Friday, 7-2; and Saturday, 8-12.

