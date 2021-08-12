Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Staunton’s drop-off recycling program exceeds expectations

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton’s curbside recycling program was traded out July 1 for a drop-off option at Gypsy Hill Park.

Many residents have voiced their disdain for the change, but city officials say it’s the best way to continue their recycling program. Jeff Johnston, Staunton’s Director of Public Works, agrees it’s not as convenient, but says they’ve been pulling in loads of recyclables.

Jeff Johnston helps sort plastics on Thursday, August 12 at 11 a.m. at Staunton's Recycling...
Jeff Johnston helps sort plastics on Thursday, August 12 at 11 a.m. at Staunton's Recycling Center. (WHSV)(WHSV)

Johnston says he worried no one would come to the drop-off site at the park, however, it’s been better than he expected.

“We were figuring we would see between 35 and 45 percent of the volume that we were getting off the curb, and so far we’ve been seeing closer to 65 to 70 percent of the volume,” said Johnston.

He says when they made the budget, they allowed for that smaller amount. Now, that’s created a problem.

“If we continue to get a demand greater than what we thought, the more you recycle, the more it costs. That doesn’t mean we’re still not very excited about the program. It is a happy problem, but it is a problem,” Johnston said.

Johnston says the major factor in the program’s success is that now they can accept plastics.

“We hadn’t been taking plastics for a couple of years, so all of that volume is all brand new,” he said.

Johnston says they’re going to continue to see how the program goes and make changes as necessary. The center is located at 250 116th Regimental Road in Staunton. It’s open Monday, 11-6; Tuesday, 7-2; Thursday, 11-6; Friday, 7-2; and Saturday, 8-12.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam holding a briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
COVID-19
VDH: 715,556 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,583 deaths
(FILE)
New way to access Virginia vaccination card online
COVID-19 delta variant
VDH reports ‘significant’ increase of delta variant in Virginia

Latest News

Blue Ridge Health District (FILE)
BRHD offering free health screenings every Thursday
The L.E.G.A.C.I Eats food truck
L.E.G.A.C.I Eats debuts food truck
Walking your dog in the heat while keeping them happy and healthy.
Scorching heat dangerous for both you and your pet
The UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA Associate Dean of Admissions Lalonde takes to TikTok