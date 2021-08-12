Advertise With Us
Staunton City Council identifies priorities during 2-day retreat

By Tara Todd
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton City Council wrapped up its 2-day retreat at the Frontier Culture Museum on Wednesday.

Facilitators helped council identify its biggest priorities and talk through some things.

The retreat is offering members, who at times have struggled to work together, a fresh start with a renewed focus on doing the business of the city. That business comes in the form of five priorities facilitators referred to as “Big Rocks”.

The first, is infrastructure, specifically stormwater management. Second, economic development incentives, and reviewing corridor overlay policies. Third, a possible area plan for Staunton’s West End. Fourth, looking into citywide facility needs for schools, Public Works, Police, and Fire Departments. Finally, responsive and effective government.

“Hopefully we’re gonna get to where we’re all on the same page and can communicate and not be such a fractioned council,” Councilman Terry Holmes said.

“It’s a work in progress but I feel like that this is a good step forward that we’re moving in the right direction,” Councilwoman Amy Darby stated.

One of the meeting’s facilitators says it’s not the goal for council to agree, but that the process is fair.

Not all council members are confident they can work together, but the majority say they want to move forward.

