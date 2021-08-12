Advertise With Us
Senators announce more than $14M for high-speed broadband in central Va.

Tim Kaine and Mark Warner (FILE
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine says $14,123,917 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is going toward providing broadband internet to people in central Virginia.

The senators announced Thursday, August 12, that the funds are through the ReConnect Program. Central Virginia Services Inc. will install a fiber-to-the-premises network that will connect 4,139 households, 193 businesses, and 65 farms spread over 65 square miles.

The funding will also help 37 educational facilities, three health care facilities, and 14 essential community facilities.

