Scorching heat dangerous for both you and your pet

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With temperatures skirting triple digits, just a few minutes outside can take a toll on our bodies. Caution is the word, and consideration for our four-legged friends too.

“Even a couple minutes can be enough for them to die from the heat,” Old Dominion Animal Hospital Veterinarian Eleanor Davis said.

Davis says don’t let your pets sit in the car on days like this.

“What’s on all of our minds right now is keeping them out of the cars, because we have seen deaths from them being locked in cars,” Davis said.

Taking dogs on walks in the extreme heat can be dangerous, too.

“A good rule of thumb is if you can’t put the back of your hand on the pavement and leave it there for at least five seconds, then it’s too hot for your dogs,” Davis said.

She says its important to be aware of the signs that your dog may be suffering from heat exhaustion, including heavy breathing.

“We can definitely see burns to their paw pads that can cause significant pain and ulceration,” Davis said.

Not only should dogs be kept out of the heat, but it’s important to be aware of your own health.

“If you are outside, find shade, wear a hat, and also try to protect your face from the sun,” Albemarle County firefighter Amal Mitchell said.

Mitchell says solutions like fans aren’t going to help as much as you think.

“Do not use electric fans when the temperature outside is more than 95 degrees as it could increase the risk of heat-related illness. Fans create airflow and false sense of comfort, but do not reduce body temperature,” Mitchell said.

However hydration is always key.

“I have a liter-size water bottle, and so I try to drink one before lunchtime, one after lunchtime, and then one after dinner,” Mitchell said.

Experts say staying inside or in the shade and keeping hydrated are some of the best ways to avoid heat exhaustion.

